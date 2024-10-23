VHP demands strict action over clash between two groups at Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi, Oct 23 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Wednesday condemned the disruption during Diwali celebrations at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and called for strict action against those responsible. A clash broke out between two groups of students at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday night during a Diwali celebration.

Bansal urged the government, Delhi Police, and university administration to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

In a statement to IANS, Bansal criticised the rise of what he called "ignorance, darkness, and anti-nationalism" at Jamia Millia Islamia, highlighting that students were unable to peacefully celebrate Diwali, a festival of light.

He emphasised that this was a matter of serious concern, saying, “Is celebrating Diwali in India now a crime? Has it been banned? Can even Rangoli-making become a controversy in a central university located in the national Capital?”

The VHP leader strongly condemned the incident at the university and suggested that the "jihadi mentality" must be driven out.

He questioned the raising of pro-Palestine slogans and asserted that the university belongs to India, not Pakistan or Palestine.

Bansal reiterated the need to eliminate what he described as anti-national sentiments from the campus.

A clash broke out at Jamia on Tuesday night between two student groups during a Rangoli-making event as part of the annual Diwali celebrations organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP.

According to reports, the altercation began when one group allegedly destroyed the Rangoli decorations prepared by the ABVP, disrupting the festivities.

Although police have been stationed outside the campus, no formal complaint has been lodged by the university or the students involved.

University authorities claim the situation is under control but have not disclosed the exact cause of the confrontation.

The ABVP has criticised the administration for its inaction and called on the police to take strong measures against the disruptive students.

