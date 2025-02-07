VHP expresses concern over declining Hindu population growth rate; advocates for 2-3 children per family

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 7 Expressing concern over declining Hindu population growth rate, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has stressed the need for every family to have two to three kids.

VHP's joint general secretary Dr. Surendra Jain on Friday explained that several scientific studies have proven that for a child’s overall development, it is necessary for every family to have two or three children.

VHP publicity chief Vijay Shankar Tiwari expressed concern over “the declining Hindu population growth rate, live-in relationships, the erosion of values, and the rising addiction issues”.

The VHP has called on the youth to step forward and address these challenges.

These issues were highlighted in a resolution passed during the second session of the VHP’s ‘Kendriya Pranayasi Mandal’ meeting here on Friday.

It was stated that the decreasing Hindu population rate, fragmentation of Hindu families, live-in relationships, and the increasing trend of substance abuse among the youth are serious concerns.

The proposal also stated that these issues have become significant challenges for Hindu society, and the youth must take responsibility to address them.

Addressing journalists in Prayagraj, Dr. Jain said that Hindu youth have always responded to every challenge facing the country.

The imbalance in population is proving to be detrimental to the existence of Hindu society, he added.

"The declining Hindu population is creating a multi-dimensional impact. Hindus are the identity of this nation. If the Hindu population decreases, the very identity and existence of the country will be in jeopardy. To stop this, Hindu youth must step forward," he remarked.

He also mentioned that delayed marriages, fuelled by misconceptions about a prosperous future, have led to fewer children among Hindu couples.

VHP has called for marriage at the age of 25, stressing that this is now essential.

The proposal also stated that Hindu values are increasingly absent, threatening the very foundation of the family unit.

The growing influence of Western materialism, urban Naxal conspiracies, and global corporate groups, along with entertainment media and advertisements, are confusing and desensitising the youth, leading to the rise of extramarital and live-in relationships.

The VHP leaders also expressed concern about the increasing trend of substance abuse among the youth. Over 160 million people are addicted to substances, which highlights the severity of the issue.

The VHP has called on the youth to return to their roots to ensure happy family life and provide social and emotional security to children and the elderly.

It has urged the youth to stay away from the self-destructive habit of substance abuse and to collaborate with organisations like Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini, and others to make their educational institutions, cities, and states drug-free.

The VHP has also urged various governments to take strict action against drug cartels and terrorist connections involved in the drug trade and to enforce stringent laws to completely eliminate this problem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor