VHP moves Calcutta HC against Bengal CM’s comments on monks

Kolkata, May 22 Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Wednesday, filed a PIL at the Calcutta High Court against the recent negative observations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting accusing a section of the monks attached to iconic institutions like Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission and ISKCON of working on behalf of BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and trying to influence the voters.

In the PIL filed at the division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, the VHP has claimed that such negative observations by the Chief Minister might trigger attacks on these iconic institutions.

Kartik Maharaj, a monk associated with Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Baharampur unit in Murshidabad district, who was specially targeted by the Chief Minister, has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection against a possible attack on his Ashram.

Earlier, Kartik Maharaj had also sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister for such comments. Now with VHP too filing a PIL at the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Minister comes under multiple legal attacks in the matter.

Besides filing the PIL, VHP has also called for a protest rally on May 24. The rally titled “Sant Swabhiman Yatra” will start from the residence of Maa Sarada, the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at Bagbazar in North Kolkata and will end in front of the ancestral residence of Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street, also in North Kolkata.

