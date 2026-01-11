Vibrant Gujarat: Partner nations laud PM Modi, share perspectives on development

Ahmedabad, Jan 11 Rwanda’s High Commissioner, Jacqueline Mukangira, lauded the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on Sunday and underlined the warm and growing ties between India and Rwanda.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 visit to Kigali, where he presented 200 Gir cows to economically vulnerable families, she expressed deep appreciation for the gesture.

She noted that Rwanda’s President has visited India five times and attended the 2017 Vibrant Gujarat Summit, reflecting the strategic depth in bilateral relations shaped by the leadership of both nations.

Mukangira described Rwanda as one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, backed by a strict zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

She highlighted the country's 11.8 per cent economic growth in the first quarter of 2025 and its top ranking in Africa in the World Bank’s 2024 Ease of Doing Business report, demonstrating strong governance and administrative transparency.

Pointing to rising economic engagement, she said India is now Rwanda’s second-largest foreign investor and trading partner. She added that Rwanda offers a visa-on-arrival for Indian nationals, valid for one month, further enabling business and cultural exchange.

Ukraine’s Ambassador, Oleksandr Polischuk, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has evolved from a national leader into a respected global statesman. Participating in Vibrant Gujarat for the sixth time, he praised the Prime Minister’s efforts toward peace, including in Ukraine.

Polischuk said Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction presents significant business opportunities for Indian companies across sectors such as energy, logistics, construction, agriculture, industry and IT.

He expressed hope for strong Indian participation at the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference set to be held in Poland later this year.

He underscored the long-standing cooperation between India and Ukraine in traditional sectors like grain, pharmaceuticals and oil—partnerships that continue to bolster Ukraine’s economy.

Commending Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership, he said Ukraine is proud to be a partner nation in a global platform like Vibrant Gujarat.

Launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Vibrant Gujarat emerged as a flagship global investors’ summit aimed at repositioning Gujarat as an economic powerhouse and a preferred investment destination.

What began as a post-earthquake revival initiative quickly transformed into one of India’s most influential business platforms, attracting world leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, global institutions and investors.

Over successive editions, the summit expanded its scope from investment promotion to innovation, technology, sustainability and global partnerships.

It played a pivotal role in shaping Gujarat’s manufacturing growth, infrastructure push, port-led development and MSME expansion, while also strengthening India’s economic diplomacy.

Today, Vibrant Gujarat stands as a testament to two decades of continuity, policy stability and global trust—symbolising Gujarat’s journey from resilience to global competitiveness.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor