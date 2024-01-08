Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Gandhinagar lit up; office opening time changed

Gandhinagar, Jan 8 As Gandhinagar gears up for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the Gujarat capital has transformed into a city of lights and colour.

The event, set to begin on January 10, has seen key locations like Mahatma Mandir, Dandi Kutir, and GIFT City illuminated with vibrant 'moonlight' lights.

In anticipation of the summit, the administration has implemented special arrangements to ensure smooth operations and public convenience.

A significant change is the revised start time for all government offices in Gandhinagar on the inauguration day.

To minimise traffic disruptions and facilitate easy access for dignitaries, offices will now open at 12 p.m., a shift from the usual 10.30 a.m.

Heads of Survey Offices in the city have been directed to strictly adhere to these changes.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the preparations on Monday.

He also visited the Mahatma Mandir and Helipad Ground, accompanied by key state cabinet members and senior officials.

Moreover, the city's aesthetic enhancement is not limited to the event venues.

Hotels and government buildings across Gandhinagar have been adorned with thematic lighting and laser displays, creating an enchanting visual experience that has captured the attention of both locals and visitors.

