Vibrant tribal showcases mark penultimate day of Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 9 The penultimate day of the 10-day 26th edition of the ‘Hornbill Festival’ featured a vibrant line-up of cultural performances, showcasing the rich and diverse heritage of Nagaland’s tribes at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama, near Kohima.

Maintaining the traditional style, Tuesday’s event was hosted by P. Bashangmongba Chang, Minister for Housing and Mechanical Engineering, alongside co-host Zhaleo Rio, Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force and Subhash Chandra Mynam, Territory Manager (Retail), Shillong, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, were present at the ‘Hornbill Festival’ as special guests.

The Chief of Air Staff paid solemn homage to the fallen Naga heroes, recognising their bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. The tribute reflected the deep respect shared across the Armed Forces for those who laid down their lives for the country.

Air Chief Marshal Singh also viewed an AI-based film on Captain N. Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous), recounting his valour and sacrifice, thereby bringing to light his inspiring story for all visitors.

The screening prompted moments of reflection and reinforced the significance of remembering and honouring our heroes. He interacted with Army and Air Force officers and viewed the exhibits at the Pavilion, which showcase military heritage, regional history and the shared legacy of courage and service in Nagaland and the Northeastern region.

This visit reaffirms the Indian Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to honouring fallen heroes, strengthening inter-service and military-civil bonds and preserving the heritage and sacrifice of those who served the nation. At the ‘Hornbill Festival’, Tuesday’s cultural line-up featured a vibrant showcase of diverse performances from across Nagaland, where over 86 per cent of the state’s two-million population (2011 Census) belongs to tribal communities.

Nagaland has 17 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, each with its own rich cultural heritage, traditional dances, music, attire and customs.

The cultural troupes belonging to Phom, Lotha, Sangtam, Rengma, Sumi, Ao, Tikhir, Angami, Kachari Chang, Garo, Khiamniungan, Zeliang, Yimkhiung, Konyak, Kuki, Chakhesang and Pochury communities performed different traditional performances.

The annual Hornbill Festival is also being held in various districts of Nagaland. Six countries -- Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland and the United Kingdom -- are the partner countries for this year's 26th edition of the 10-day (December 1-10) Hornbill Festival being held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of the state capital Kohima. Arunachal Pradesh is the state partner. The ‘Hornbill Festival’ was inaugurated on December 1, coinciding with the 63rd Statehood Day of Nagaland.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor