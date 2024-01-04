Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

New Delhi, Jan 4 Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on Thursday.

After taking over, the Flag Officer paid homage to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation, by placing a floral wreath at the National War Memorial.

The ministry of defence said that prior to taking over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tripathi served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Tripathi was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

He commanded Indian Naval Ships -- Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at NHQ and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in June 2019, the Flag Officer was appointed as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. He was the Director General of Naval Operations from July 2020 to May 2021, a period that witnessed a high tempo of Naval Maritime Operations. He ensured that Navy remained a 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof Force, ready to address a host of complex security challenges despite all round severity of COVID pandemic. Later, from June 2021 to February 2023, the Flag Officer served as the Chief of Personnel.

Vice Admiral Tripathi is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal. He also attended Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Islands in 2007-08, where he won the prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize.

Vice Admiral Tripathi is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for devotion to duty.

