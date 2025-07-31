Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command

Mumbai, July 31 Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Thursday took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC) of the Western Naval Command, succeeding Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, who retired on Thursday after an illustrious 40-year naval career.

Upon assuming charge, Vice Admiral Swaminathan paid homage at the Gaurav Stambh in Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, honouring the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Vice Admiral Swaminathan is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

A distinguished alumnus of NDA Khadakwasla, he has pursued advanced military education at premier institutions including the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK, the College of Naval Warfare in Karanja, and the US Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

During his extensive naval career, he commanded multiple key warships, including the missile vessels 'Vidyut' and 'Vinash', missile corvette 'Kulish', guided missile destroyer 'Mysore', and aircraft carrier 'Vikramaditya'. As a Rear Admiral, he served as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi and was instrumental in establishing the Indian Naval Safety Team, which oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy.

He also headed the Navy’s Work-Up Organisation as Flag Officer Sea Training and later commanded the Western Fleet. His other notable appointments include heading the Offshore Defence Advisory Group and serving as the Advisor on Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

As a Vice Admiral, he has served as Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and held senior roles at Naval Headquarters, including Controller of Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel.

An academic achiever, Vice Admiral Swaminathan holds a BSc from JNU, MSc in Telecommunications, MA in Defence Studies, MPhil in Strategic Studies, and a PhD in International Studies.

His assumption of command marks a significant leadership transition in the Indian Navy’s Western seaboard operations.

