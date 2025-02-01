Vice President Dhankhar to visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj today

New Delhi, Feb 1 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday, accompanied by his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar.

The Vice President, along with his family, will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, marking a significant moment in their spiritual journey. This visit comes as part of the grand Maha Kumbh celebrations, which attract millions of devotees from around the world.

The Vice-President is likely to reach Prayagraj around 2:15 p.m.

In addition to the Vice President, diplomats from 73 countries will also be participating in the event.

A special plane has been arranged for the Vice President’s travel, while a separate flight has been arranged for the diplomats.

Upon arrival, the diplomats will head to Sangam from Bamrauli Airport to take their holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati River.

Vice President Dhankhar expressed his gratitude for the invitation extended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarking that he would take the holy dip in Sangam with his family and renew his commitment to serving the nation with utmost dedication.

He also praised the significant role Uttar Pradesh has played in India's development and lauded the progress made under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees arrive daily for the sacred dip during the Maha Kumbh 2025. To ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims, the Yogi government has announced strict measures to avoid disruptions during this period.

The state government has prohibited VIP protocols on ‘Amrit Snan’ days and other major bathing festivals, following a tragic stampede at the Sangam that claimed the lives of 30 devotees and left 60 hurt.

In line with the vision of CM Yogi, the administration will ensure a seamless experience for all pilgrims by enforcing this policy.

No VIP privileges will be allowed on these critical bathing days or surrounding dates, ensuring that pilgrims can participate in the holy rituals without facing inconveniences like route changes or delays caused by VIP movement.

The policy has been communicated well in advance, and the government is committed to maintaining strict implementation during the event.

