Vice President Election 2025: NDA Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Elected the Vice President of India With 452 Votes

Vice Presidential Election: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been elected India’s next Vice President on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. He defeated the joint opposition candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy. C P Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes while Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes.

Rajya Sabha General Secretary P.C. Modi announced the result, saying, "NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes."

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan is a veteran BJP leader with more than four decades of political experience. He currently serves as Maharashtra’s 24th Governor and previously governed Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also briefly held additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan began his political career in the 1970s through the RSS. He served as BJP Tamil Nadu state president from 2004 to 2007 and was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore. Belonging to the Gounder community, he is a key OBC leader within the party.

A graduate in business administration, Radhakrishnan was a college-level table tennis champion and long-distance runner.