Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urges youth to lead India's transformative journey

New Delhi, Jan 26 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, urging the people, especially the youth, to determinedly work to realize the mission of 2047 Viksit Bharat.

In a post on social media platform X, Dhankhar wrote, "RepublicDay Greetings and Best Wishes to fellow citizens on our 76th Republic Day. As we enter the final quarter of our independence century, let us determinedly work to realize #ViksitBharat at 2047, anchored in our unwavering commitment to Nation First. Let us nurture and blossom our civilisational ethos of social harmony, family values, environmental protection, Swadeshi spirit, and civic duties. Let our youth spearhead this transformative journey optimising prevalent spirit of Hope and Possibility."

As the country celebrates the 76th Republic Day, leaders took to various social media platforms to greet the nation.

Earlier, in the morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending greetings to the nation on the occasion in a post on X, wished that this occasion would strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," said the PM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his post on X (in Hindi) said, "Heartiest greetings of Republic Day to all the countrymen. Republic Day is a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, firmness towards social equality and dedication to democracy. On this auspicious occasion, I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and the constitution makers who laid the foundation of a strong republic. Come, on this Republic Day let us take a pledge to contribute actively in building Modiji's developed and self-reliant India."

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in the national capital. With a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari, the celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India’s rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess, according to a government press release.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the parade, in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance. These guests from different walks of life are the architects of ‘Swarnim Bharat’. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

The parade, 'The Republic Day Parade' will start at 10.30 a.m. and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. The President of India and her Indonesian counterpart will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. The two Presidents will arrive in the ‘Traditional Buggy’, the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artists playing ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ with musical instruments from different parts of the country. This indigenous mix of instruments would resonate with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion Indians' hearts. The ensemble of instruments includes Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha - Rajasthan, Flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, Dhol, Gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam and Monbah. Showering of flower petals will be carried out by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation.

