Vice President Radhakrishnan, CM Stalin pay tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar

Chennai, Oct 30 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and national icon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 118th birth anniversary and 63rd Guru Puja, observed as a festival across the state.

Arriving from Madurai in a military helicopter, Vice President Radhakrishnan visited Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district, where he garlanded Thevar's statue and offered floral tributes.

Senior BJP leaders, including State president Nainar Nagenthran and national executive member H. Raja, accompanied him during the ceremony.

Speaking to the media after the event, Radhakrishnan lauded Muthuramalinga Thevar's selfless service and social vision.

"Thevar was a devoted son of the soil who gave away a large portion of his land to people of other communities. Praising him is akin to praising nationalism and divinity itself. As the commander of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army, he embodied truth, integrity, and fearless patriotism," he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accompanied by DMK MP Kanimozhi and senior ministers, also paid floral tributes to Thevar's statue earlier in the day at Deivapratimai in Koripalayam, Madurai.

He then offered tributes at the Marudhu Pandiyar statue near Teppakulam, Madurai, on the occasion of their 224th Guru Puja.

Later, CM Stalin reached Pasumpon to garland Thevar’s memorial and address the gathering.

In his speech, the Chief Minister said, "We are here to honour a leader who sacrificed his life for India’s freedom and for social unity. It was Kalaignar Karunanidhi who, in 1969, transformed this site into a memorial, and in 2007 declared Thevar’s birth anniversary as a State festival."

Elaborate three-tier security arrangements were in place across Ramanathapuram district for the event. Southern Region Inspector General Prem Anand Sinha supervised the security operations, assisted by a DIG, 20 Superintendents, and 27 Additional Superintendents of Police.

Over 10,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure peace and order as thousands of devotees and political workers gathered to pay their respects. The day's observances, marked by reverence and unity, reflected the enduring legacy of Muthuramalinga Thevar, a symbol of courage, spiritual devotion, and national pride in Tamil Nadu's history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor