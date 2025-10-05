Vice President Radhakrishnan condoles deaths in Darjeeling rain, landslides

New Delhi, Oct 5 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in Darjeeling following heavy rains and landslides.

In a post on X, the Vice President said: “Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the bridge mishap in Darjeeling following heavy rains and landslides. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the natural calamity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and assured the Centre’s assistance to the affected.

At least 13 people have died in landslides in the North Bengal hills, following continuous overnight rain, causing widespread severe disruptions, said officials on Sunday. Among them, nine were killed when an iron bridge collapsed in Mirik in the Darjeeling district. Four people died in the Sukhia area in separate landslides.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"The situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," he added.

The administration has closed all tourist points in Darjeeling. Tourists stuck in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and other areas have been told not to venture out of their hotels.

The Meteorological Office has forecast heavy rain in North Bengal for the next two days, which is likely to worsen the situation and cause inconvenience to the rescue operations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore had issued a warning of very heavy rain in the Darjeeling district. The rain started on Saturday night and continued till Sunday morning, causing havoc in the hills.

