Vice President Radhakrishnan expresses anguish over loss of 20 lives in T'gana accident

New Delhi, Nov 3 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Monday expressed deep anguish over the loss of 20 lives in a road accident in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

In his message, the Vice President said that the loss of lives in the tragic incident is deeply distressing. He conveyed his thoughts to the affected people and their families during this difficult time, said a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat.

Radhakrishnan extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The bus-lorry collision took place in the morning near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

A gravel-laden tipper truck rammed into the Road Transport Corporation bus on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway around 6.30 a.m., killing 20 people, including drivers of both vehicles. Another 20 people were injured.

The accident occurred when the bus with 72 people was coming to Hyderabad from Tandur in Vikarabad district.

As the tipper pierced through the right portion of the bus, the victims were either crushed to death or buried under the gravel.

Heart-breaking scenes were witnessed at the accident site with cries for help by those trapped in the gravel and in the mangled remains of the bus. A few passengers with blood-stained clothes were seen limping out.

The ghastly tragedy snuffed out several young lives and shattered many a dream. Those who travel every day between Tandu and Hyderabad for college and work lost their lives.

These include five young women who were all students of Koti Women’s University in Hyderabad.

Three sisters -- Tanusha, Saipriya and Nandini of Tandur town, lost their lives in the disaster. They were all studying at the Women’s University.

While Tanusha was pursuing an MBA, Saipriya and Nandini were degree students in their first and third years, respectively.

Their father, Yellaiah Goud, was inconsolable while their mother collapsed due to shock on seeing their bodies. The eldest daughter of Goud was married last month.

The deceased students include Muskan and Akhila Reddy, both in their 20s.

A woman teacher was among those critically injured in the accident. Jayasudha was seen buried in the gravel up to the waist. She sustained grievous injuries to her legs and was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

