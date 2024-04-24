Vice President to visit Tirupati and Hyderabad on April 26

New Delhi, April 24 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Tirupati and Hyderabad on April 26, it was announced on Wednesday.

A statement released by his office said that the Vice President will begin his visit to Andhra Pradesh by offering prayers and having darshan at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, Tirupati.

He will also be the chief guest at the third convocation of the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati.

During his one-day tour, Dhankhar is also scheduled to visit the Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad in adjoining Telangana.

