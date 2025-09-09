Vice Presidential Election 2025: PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For New Vice President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to cast his vote for electing the New Vice President of India as polling began at 10 am on Tuesday, September 9. The voting will continue till 5 pm, and the counting will begin post 6 pm. The election process is fairly straightforward. All MPs, elected or nominated, can vote. They do so in a secret ballot, meaning each can vote as they wish and not along party lines.

Voted in the 2025 Vice President election. pic.twitter.com/soCoJJmHSI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2025

PM Modi, after casting a vote he confirmed this on a social media post. "Voted in the 2025 Vice President election," PM Modi in a post on x.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday announced that it has decided to abstain from the Vice-Presidential election. Addressing a press conference here, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao said that as there is no option of NOTA in the election, the party decided to abstain. The party decided on the Vice-Presidential election after a discussion with MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.

Two more parties, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of Punjab, have also declared their intent to abstain from the polls. Their declaration, though, makes little difference to the poll arithmetic, with the nominee of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), C.P. Radhakrishnan, headed for a comfortable victory.