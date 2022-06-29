Vice Presidential election to be held on August 6

The election to the office of the Vice President will be held on August 6, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday, adding that the counting — if needed — will be held on the same day. The last date for the filing of nominations is July 19. The notification for the election to decide the successor of incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5.

Naidu’s term will end on August 10. The vice president of India, who also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term," the Commission said.

