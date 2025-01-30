Vice Prez Dhankhar calls for deep democratic roots to fight horrors like Emergency

New Delhi, Jan 30 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday recalled the horrors of the Emergency when lakhs of people were sent to jail and reminded the youth that a repeat of such a challenge to the Constitution can be avoided only when democratic roots go deep.

Addressing students from the Northeast participating in the Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2025 and Winners of Mann Ki Baat Quiz Competition (Season 4), Jagdeep Dhankhar said: "Our Constitution was challenged during Emergency. People had no Fundamental Rights. Lakhs of people were sent to jail.

"For you, it is history, but you must know the perils we have suffered. We have to ensure that democratic roots go deep, and they go deep only when people interact, communicate, and have occasion to have meaningful dialogue," he said, suggesting that youth must observe Samvidhan Hatya Divas on June 25 – the day when the Emergency was imposed in 1975.

The Vice-President also highlighted the gains from the Prime Minister’s radio address to the nation under the “Mann Ki Baat” series.

“The ground impact of Mann Ki Baat is amazing, it's a great learning for young boys and girls, for politicians, for bureaucrats, for entrepreneurs. Mann Ki Baat concept is motivational, inspirational and highly informative,” he said.

"I would urge every young person to seriously go into the earlier episodes of Mann Ki Baat, you'll find your knowledge level will go up. You will believe in nationalism. You will be fired by the zeal to always keep the nation first," he said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said when "Mann Ki Baat" was a concept, there was no realisation of its impact.

"Now, people are waiting for Mann Ki Baat, and it has gone beyond politics. It has become a platform to connect with the executive head of the country, who for the first time in 60 years has created history to be a Prime Minister for three consecutive terms after Pandit Nehru,” he said.

The Vice President also complimented the government for turning its focus towards the Northeast and called for increasing tourism in the region.

"I have seen the rich culture, cuisine, tribal traditions and the talent which prevails. These states are gold mines for tourism, treasure of culture, ethnicity and variety. We must decide to travel East, and receive people from the East," he said.

The number of tourists going to the Northeast every year is now over 1.25 crore.

