Vice Prez Dhankhar takes holy dip at Mahakumbh; lauds 'amazing arrangements'

New Delhi, Feb 1 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday accompanied by his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar visited the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj where he took a holy dip and lauded the administration for the "amazing arrangements".

Hailing Mahakumbh as a historic event, the Vice President praised the unprecedented gathering of crores of devotees. He also lauded the administration's "amazing" arrangements, calling them unimaginable.

Vice President Dhankhar commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the administration for performing a miracle.

Commenting on the organisation of the event, the Vice President spoke about the way the administration swiftly handled an unfortunate incident (referring to the recent unfortunate episode of a stampede) during the event.

Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that the number of people attending the Mahakumbh was equivalent to the population of the US.

The Vice President also highlighted the provision of over one lakh toilets and free meals for thousands.

Terming it as one of the happiest moments of his life, he said: "When I took a dip, I realized there is no country like India.”

He credited CM Yogi Adityanath's dedication, ability, and cultural knowledge for making this unprecedented event possible, saying: "When service to the nation is in the mind, miracles happen."

A special plane was arranged for the Vice President’s travel.

The Mahakumbh celebrations have been attracting millions of devotees from around the world.

Earlier, to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announced strict measures to avoid disruptions during this period.

The state government has prohibited VIP protocols on ‘Amrit Snan’ days and other major bathing festivals, following a tragic stampede at the Sangam that claimed the lives of 30 devotees and left 60 hurt.

In line with the vision of CM Yogi, the administration will ensure a seamless experience for all pilgrims by enforcing this policy.

No VIP privileges will be allowed on these critical bathing days or surrounding dates, ensuring that pilgrims can participate in the holy rituals without facing inconveniences like route changes or delays caused by VIP movement.

The policy has been communicated well in advance, and the government is committed to maintaining strict implementation during the event.

