Vice Prez Radhakrishnan praises NCC’s nation-building role

New Delhi, Jan 5 Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Monday, attended the inauguration of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2026, lauding the youth organisation’s vital role in nation-building.

Addressing the DGNCC Camp at Delhi Cantonment as the Chief Guest, Radhakrishnan praised the NCC for its enduring contribution to youth development, an official said in a statement.

Highlighting the NCC motto of “Unity and Discipline”, he said the organisation continues to shape confident and values-driven youth who form the backbone of a Viksit Bharat@2047.

Referring to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President said the journey towards a developed India rests on the creation of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat powered by skilled, disciplined and service-oriented youth, a role in which the NCC plays a vital part.

Recalling the exemplary contribution of NCC cadets during Operation Sindoor, the Vice-President said nearly 72,000 cadets volunteered for civil defence duties, demonstrating commitment, courage and readiness to serve the nation in times of need.

He noted that NCC continues to mould confident, responsible and service-oriented youth, the backbone of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Highlighting the exemplary service of NCC cadets during Operation Sindoor and disaster relief efforts, he said the camp reflects India’s unity, constitutional values and the promise of future leadership.

Emphasising the significance of Republic Day, he said the NCC Republic Day Camp reflects constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as cadets from diverse states and union territories live and train together, embodying the spirit of national unity.

He praised NCC cadets for excelling in adventure activities, international youth exchange programmes, environmental initiatives and disaster relief efforts, including their commendable service during the Wayanad floods in Kerala.

Earlier, on arrival at the camp, the Vice-President inspected a Guard of Honour presented by NCC cadets. He visited the Hall of Fame and was briefed on the NCC’s legacy, achievements and evolution. The Vice-President also visited exhibition stalls highlighting initiatives such as the YUVA Aapda Mitra Scheme and Drone Training, and appreciated the organisation’s efforts in disaster preparedness and adoption of emerging technologies. He later witnessed a cultural programme presented by the cadets and interacted with them, commending their discipline, enthusiasm and spirit of national pride.

This year, the RD camp is witnessing a participation of 2,406 cadets, including 127 Cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 131 Cadets from the Northeast Region. Cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries will also take part under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), said the statement.

The camp, organised at Delhi Cantonment, will be visited by a large number of dignitaries, including the Defence Minister, the Chief Minister of Delhi, the Defence Secretary, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force.

The activities will culminate with the PM’s Rally on January 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor