Victims of Delhi coaching centre tragedy identified, say Delhi Police

New Delhi, July 28 Three students who fell victim to a flood in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi, have been identified by Delhi Police.

They were killed after being trapped for over four hours when water suddenly gushed into the basement after heavy rains on Saturday.

M. Harsha Vardhan, DCP Central Delhi, in a video Post on X, identified the victims as Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav (both aged 25) and Navin Delvin, 28.

Tania hailed from Telangana, Shreya was from Uttar Pradesh, and Navin was a resident of Kerala.

The three were aspiring civil servants.

“An Fir has been registered in Rajindera Nagar police station against the coaching centre, the building management, caretakers and those whose role is found in the course of the investigation,” said DCP Harsha Vardhan.

“So far, two people have been detained—owner and coordinator,” he added.

Further investigation is underway.

