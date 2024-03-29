'Victors & victims - both in Kashmir': Sajad Lone lashes out at National Conference

Srinagar, March 29 J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone on Friday lashed out at National Conference (NC) for its role in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 30 years.

"In Kashmir, in the last 3 decades, there have been two types of people. The ‘Victor’ and the ‘Victim’," Sajad Lone wrote on X.

He said that the ‘victor’ in the last three decades has been the ruling class who has ordered killings, pellet guns to be fired, ordered arrests, ordered encounters, ordered PSAs, and rigged elections.

“Then they (victors) arrested those whose elections were rigged and placed them under PSA and packed them off to far-off jails. The ‘victors’ were merciless," Lone said.

He said that the ‘victors’ even jailed the family members of those who were on their hit list.

“Mothers of dissidents were jailed. Sisters of dissidents were jailed,” the PC President said.

He further accused them of opportunism, noting that their alliances with parties like the BJP and Congress had further exacerbated the suffering of Kashmiris.

"They teamed up with BJP. They teamed up with Congress. Relentless in their pursuit of the helpless Kashmiri as canon fodder,” Sajad Lone said.

He said that today in every village has a special graveyard and the ‘victims’ of the ‘victors’ rest in these graveyards.

“The ‘victim’ was the common man, the common Kashmiri who was killed, tortured, arrested, blinded, handicapped, widowed and orphaned,” he added.

“Put you hand on heart, is NC the ‘victim’ or the ‘victor’?” he concluded.

On Thursday, PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari also attacked former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his comments at a rally in central Kashmir’s Budgam and asked him to stop heaving like a ‘feudal’.

“Stop behaving like a feudal. Stop convincing yourself that after the Maharaja it was your family’s turn. And please don’t refer to religion. You neither have the knowledge nor are you a practitioner,” Ansari wrote on X.

He said that during a rally Omar Abdullah said that the A team B team may get a certificate of election but they will not get a certificate of Jannat.

“May I tell Omar Abdullah that only the Almighty Allah will decide who goes to Jannat. That is the essence of our faith, of our religion. Please do not make fun of religion. Omar Abdullah will not decide who will go to Jannat and who won’t,” he said.

“I have to caution him the era of astagfirullah - “ la-ila-ha il lalah sheikh Mohammed Abdullah” is over and so is the era of myths that Sheikh Abdullah's name was written on chinar leaves. That deception is simply not possible now.”

He said that Omar Abdullah is lucky to have magnanimous political rivals like the Peoples Conference (PC) who do not talk about your religiosity.

“In any other place questions would have been asked. How can you be so audacious when someone could question you on so many things. If you ask me, you have done everything that qualifies for the exit of a person from Islam. We have never touched your personal life,” he said.

Sajad Lone is the PC candidate from north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency which will go to polls on May 20 in Phase 5 of the elections.

