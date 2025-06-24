‘Victory for India’: Muslim cleric praises Operation Sindhu amid Iran-Israel conflict escalation

New Delhi, June 24 Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has praised the Indian government's swift response in evacuating its citizens from the war-hit region under 'Operation Sindhu'.

Speaking to IANS from Bareilly, Razvi lauded the efforts, calling it a "victory for India" and a reminder of the government's commitment to protect its people.

"Many Indian students and others were stranded in Iran for studies or pilgrimage. Their families were deeply distressed. The successful evacuation has brought immense relief to parents and relatives. We must appreciate the Indian government for taking timely action," Razvi said.

Meanwhile, in a separate and strongly worded statement, Maulana Razvi targeted actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for the casting of Pakistani actors, including Hania Amir, in his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

He questioned the rationale behind choosing Pakistani talent, particularly at a time when tensions with Pakistan remain high.

"Why couldn’t Diljit find Indian actors? Why give opportunities to those from a country that harbours terrorists and has caused immense pain to India?" Razvi said, referencing the 26 Indian civilians killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, which was planned by Pakistan-based terror groups.

"This film sends the wrong message to Indian society", he noted.

Razvi further recalled India's strong retaliation in the form of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan.

Calling for a boycott of 'Sardaar Ji 3', Razvi urged the Indian government to ban the film and initiate legal action against Diljit Dosanjh and the involved actors.

"This isn’t just about a movie; it's about national sentiment and respect for our martyrs," he said.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is set to release on June 27 and features popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, whose casting has stirred criticism on social media due to the recent Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Notably, India had implemented a ban on Pakistani actors and content on various platforms, including OTT services and social media, citing national security concerns during Operation Sindoor.

