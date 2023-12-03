Victory in 3 states emboldens Bengal BJP; Trinamool stays subdued

Kolkata, Dec 3 The BJP's lead in the Assembly polls for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh indicating a land-slide victory, has made the West Bengal unit more optimistic of its prospects in the state, with a section of leaders going to the extent of predicting collapse of the Trinamool Congress rule.

Some state BJP leaders like the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari have drawn reference to the situation at Chhattisgarh, where corruption is perceived to have played the most important role in ensuring its victory.

"The current West Bengal government will not complete its terms till 2026. It will collapse much before that. From tomorrow there will be an all-round attack again. The only guarantee in the country that works is that of Narendra Modi guarantee. The same will be true in West Bengal," Adhikari said.

Although the LoP did not spell out in as many words, but his clear hint was aimed at a probable and more forceful action on part of the central agencies on various financial scams in West Bengal.

State party spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that the results will surely have an impact on West Bengal.

"Like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the people of West Bengal too will vehemently raise their voices against massive corruption and slaughter of democracy here, the first reflection of which will be felt in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Bhattacharya asserted.

There was a sloppy reaction from Trinamool Congress leadership who described the results as more of Congress' failure than BJP's success.

"This is not a victory for BJP. Rather it is the defeat of Congress," said Trinamool Congress state spokesman Kunal Ghosh.

It is uncertain whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give any reaction in the matter later in the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor