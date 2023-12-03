Victory in Telangana a silver lining for people, Congress will give a new direction to state: Jairam

New Delhi, Dec 3 Congress on Sunday dubbed its victory in Telangana as a "silver lining" for the people of the state saying that the state was formed because of it but the objectives behind its creation were lost in nine years.

In a post on X, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The performance of the Indian National Congress in Telangana is a silver lining not just for the party, but also for the people of the state."

"Telangana became the 29th state of the Indian Union entirely because of the Indian National Congress, but the objectives that led to its creation have got lost these last (and lost) nine years.

"A Congress government, that will very soon be in place, will give the state a new direction," Ramesh added.

His remarks came after the Congress won a majority in the 119-member Assembly for the first time in Telangana since its inception in 2014.

