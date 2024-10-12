Victory of light of righteousness based on truth is eternal: HM Shah says in greeting to nation

New Delhi, Oct 12 As the nation celebrates Dussehra and Durga Puja, the festivals that signify the victory of good over evil, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to all citizens on Saturday.

In a post on his official X handle the Home Minister said, "Best wishes to all on 'Vijayadashami'. No matter how dense the darkness of unrighteousness is, the victory of the light of righteousness based on truth is eternal.

“Symbolic of the victory of virtue over sin, 'Vijayadashami' is a festival that inspires and teaches us to always follow the path of wisdom and truth. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram!"

His greetings follow the wishes extended earlier by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who extended their warm wishes on the festivals of Durga Puja and Dussehra.

In a post on her official social media handle X, President Murmu wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the blessings of Lord Ram and goddess Durga on the countrymen.

In a post on his official X handle PM Modi said, “Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life.”

Later in the day, President Murmu and PM Modi will be attending the Dussehra festivities organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi.

The event is slated to begin at 5.30 P.M and the 101-year-old Ramleela that has been going on for the last 8 to 10 days will culminate with all three effigies being burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.

Among the political leaders invited to attend the culmination of the festival on the occasion of Vijayadashami are former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Film personalities have also been invited for Ravana Dahan in the Ramlila being organised at the historic Red Fort.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan, well-known film director Rohit Shetty and Bollywood heroine Kareena Kapoor have also been invited to witness the victory of truth over evil.

