Victory of light over darkness: Union Ministers extend greetings for Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 20 Union Ministers on Monday extended their greetings for Diwali to the countrymen, calling the festival of lights a symbol of the victory of light over darkness.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light diyas and candles and offer prayers to Lord Lakshmi.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal shared: “Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all fellow citizens!”

“May this sacred festival, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and truth over untruth, bring happiness, prosperity, health, and renewed energy into the lives of all of us,” he added.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri wished citizens happiness and prosperity.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of Diwali, a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, truth over untruth, and righteousness over unrighteousness. May this sacred festival of light bring happiness and prosperity to everyone's life; that is the wish,” Puri said.

Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi called for strengthening the bonds of harmony in society.

“Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Diwali. May the festival bring peace, prosperity, and positivity to every home and strengthen the bonds of harmony in our society,” the Minister said.

“On this sacred festival of Deepotsav, heartfelt greetings to all my fellow countrymen! May this grand festival of lights illuminate your lives with happiness, prosperity, and renewed energy, and by the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may our nation continue to advance steadfastly on the path of progress and glory,” added Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, wishing love, peace, and harmony across the country.

“To all my fellow citizens, Happy Diwali! May the divine glow of diyas bring warmth, happiness & success to every home. May this festival inspire us to spread love, peace & harmony across our nation,” Rijiju posted on X.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen and wished for happiness and prosperity for all.

