Victory of 'Nation First' ideology: HM Amit Shah on ABVP's big win in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 19 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed ABVP's resounding victory in the Delhi University Students' Union polls, calling it a reflection of the youth's faith in the 'Nation First' ideology.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, wrested the President's post from the Congress-backed NSUI, as Aryan Maan won the top post by a margin of 16,196 votes. The ABVP also won two out of the other three positions in DUSU.

In a message on X, HM Shah said, "Congratulations to the Parishad's workers on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections."

"This victory is a reflection of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the Parishid's student power into national power," said HM Shah.

The new DUSU President-elect, Aryan Maan, secured 28,841 votes as compared to the NSUI candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary's 12,645 votes. He will take over the top post from NSUI's Ronak Khatri, who won the post last year.

Rahul Jhansla of the NSUI claimed the Vice President's position with 29,339 votes, while the ABVP candidate got 20,547 votes.

Apart from the President's post, the ABVP also won DUSU seats of the Secretary and Joint Secretary. The other two victorious candidates of the ABVP are: Kunal Chaudhary (Secretary) and Deepika Jha (Joint Secretary).

For the Secretary's post, the ABVP secured 23,779 votes and the NSUI got 16,177. In the contest for the Joint Secretary’s post, the ABVP got 21,825 votes and the NSUI secured 17,380 votes.

Over 1.55 lakh students voted on Thursday in the DUSU election, a contest marred by allegations of violence and rigging.

What set apart the 2025 DUSU polls was the prominence of women candidates in the race for the top post, a development the campus has not seen in almost two decades. ABVP's Nupur Sharma was the last woman to hold the DUSU president's office in 2008-09.

On Thursday, voting was held in two shifts - morning and evening. The morning phase started at 8.30 a.m. at a sluggish pace but picked up pace at polling stations and departments before ending at 1 p.m. In the evening, voting took place between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. at eight colleges.

The total turnout was clocked at 39.45 per cent at all the 52 centres with 195 booths equipped with 711 EVMs. Over 2.75 lakh students, from more than 50 colleges of Delhi University, were eligible to vote in DUSU elections.

There were nine candidates in the fray for the DUSU president's post. There were 12 candidates in the contest for the other three posts – Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.

