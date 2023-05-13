'Victory of politics that unites country': Priyanka Gandhi on Karnataka poll results

New Delhi [India], May 13 : With Congress all set to assume power in Karnataka, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that it is the 'victory of the politics that unites the country'.

She credited the party workers and leaders of the Karnataka Congress for the big win and conveyed her best wishes to them.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Karnataka for giving a historic mandate to the Congress party. This is a victory for your cause. This is a victory for Karnataka giving priority to the idea of progress. This is the victory of politics that unites the country."

Pertinent to mention, the Karnataka election was a major victory for Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge assumed as party president earlier this year.

Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly.

"My best wishes to all the hardworking workers and leaders of Karnataka Congress. All your hard work paid off", she added.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that the party will work diligently to implement its guarantees to the people in the state.

"The Congress party will work diligently to implement the guarantees given to the people of Karnataka. Hail Karnataka, Hail Congress", she said.

JD(S) has won 17 seats and is leading on three. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one seat each.

Elections were held on May 10 in the southern state, with a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent.

The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election.

