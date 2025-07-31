Victory of Sanatan Dharma, says Rajasthan CM Sharma on Malegaon verdict

Jaipur, July 31 Welcoming the Malegaon verdict, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said it is the victory of Sanatan Dharma.

Slamming the Congress, CM Sharma said, "The Congress, in its pursuit of appeasement politics, deliberately coined the term 'Hindu Terror' to defame Sanatan Dharma and malign the Hindu community.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said, "The Congress Party, as part of its politics of appeasement, coined the offensive term 'Hindu Terror' to malign Hindus. This misleading concept not only aimed to tarnish the image of Sanatan Dharma but also unjustly targeted innocent saints and religious leaders."

In the statement, he also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark in Parliament that Hindus can never be terrorists.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) is the core principle of Hinduism, he said.

"The acquittal of all accused in the Malegaon blast case confirms this truth. It is a historic decision that upholds the impartiality of our judiciary and reaffirms the principle of 'Satyameva Jayate'. It also exposes the anti-Hindu mindset and vote-bank politics that Congress has practised for years," he said.

Calling the judgment a moral and ideological victory, CM Sharma said, "This is not just a legal victory for the innocent, but a moment of pride for all Sanatanis. The truth has finally prevailed, and the nation has witnessed how a false narrative was used to misguide people and insult a peaceful and ancient religion."

He concluded by saying that the verdict will strengthen people's faith in justice and truth.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit.

The charges were dropped, citing a lack of evidence.

The court also ordered compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the six deceased and Rs 50,000 for every injured victim.

