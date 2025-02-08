Victory slogans for Delhi's giant slayer Parvesh Verma; family members jubilant

New Delhi, Feb 8 Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, secured a significant victory in Delhi Assembly elections, defeating the AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

The win sparked celebrations among BJP workers and supporters, who gathered in large numbers to mark the moment.

As the results were declared, Verma’s supporters raised slogans of "Hamara mukhyamantri kaisa ho, Parvesh Verma jaisa ho (How should our Chief Minister be? He should be like Parvesh Verma)" while lighting firecrackers and distributing sweets. The atmosphere at the counting centre was electrifying, with BJP workers rejoicing over the historic win.

Speaking to IANS after his victory, Verma credited the people of Delhi for the mandate. “Happy that Delhiites have placed their trust in us. This is the win of Delhiites,” he said.

His wife, Swati Singh Verma, expressed her joy and gratitude. “I am feeling very happy and thank each and every worker and voter who trusted us. We have achieved what the party had faith in us to deliver,” she said.

Verma’s daughter echoed similar sentiments, thanking the voters for their confidence. “We are very happy that New Delhi has placed its trust in us and given us its blessings. We are extremely grateful, and now development will take place in Delhi,” she stated.

Meanwhile, BJP workers continued their celebrations, hailing Verma as the leader who would bring change in the capital. With this victory, the political landscape of Delhi has witnessed a dramatic shift.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 48 seats, while the AAP is trailing with 22 seats.

