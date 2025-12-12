Vidarbha agreement being disrespected: Maha Congress

Nagpur, Dec 12 Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday accused the Maharayuti government of disrespecting the Vidarbha agreement and ignoring people’s issues during the ongoing winter session.

Speaking to the media at the Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan, Sapkal further said that corruption has increased significantly under the BJP Mahayuti government.

“Every day, new cases of corruption are being exposed. Money is flowing freely everywhere. Corruption has become the government’s slogan. From “I won’t take bribes, nor let others take them,” the situation has now reached “Let’s all share and take together.”

He said that a white paper should be issued on the corruption in the state and discussed in the House, but the ruling party itself does not allow the proceedings to run smoothly.

“Even during serious discussions, members of the ruling party crack jokes. Democracy is being strangled. Members of the ruling alliance themselves are making allegations of corruption; the government must at least open its eyes now,” he claimed.

Speaking about the post of Leader of Opposition, Sapkal said that the Mahayuti alliance is citing the requirement of 10 per cent membership strength for granting the Leader of Opposition status.

“If that is the case, the Upper House has the required 10 per cent members, and a proposal has already been submitted to the government. Then why is the decision on the Leader of Opposition not being taken there?” he said.

He further added that certain practices, traditions, and conventions are followed in a democratic system, adding that both Houses have submitted proposals, but the government does not want to function according to the Constitution.

He said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is pushing work through a very arbitrary method.

“Fadnavis must respect democratic norms. He often puts on a display of righteousness, but even while doing so, he must follow the conventions and rules. Granting the Leader of Opposition post is a constitutional duty, but Fadnavis is running away from it,” he said.

