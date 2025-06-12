Video: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Caught on Camera During Takeoff for London Flight

An Air India plane AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and 12 crew members onboard to London crashed near Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday, June 12. The crash occurred when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft was taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to the information, the flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday and was bound for Gatwick Airport in London. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates as soon as possible," Air India confirmed the incident in a post on X.

A video of the Air India 171 crash has surfaced on the social media platform X. In the video, the aircraft flying at normal speed lowered its speed and suddenly descended, bursting into flames.

According to the flight tracker portal Flightradar24, the flight was at 625 feet altitude and was starting to descend at a speed of 475 feet per minute when it crashed.

Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute. pic.twitter.com/29szCqRcgR — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 12, 2025

"Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute," shows Flightradar24 data. The data also shows that the Air India plane Boeing 787-8 took off early from Delhi Airport to Ahmedabad.

The SVPIA spokesperson said all flight operations from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) are temporarily suspended until further notice.