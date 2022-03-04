VIDEO! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses anti-collision test for ‘Kavach’

Today has been a historic day for Indian Railways. Railways have developed Kavach technology. The technology was tested today. For this, two trains were coming towards each other at a speed of 160 km per hour. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was in the engine of a train. These trains came to a halt just 380 meters from each other. The Railway Minister shared the video on his Twitter account.

The test was conducted in Santanagar-Shankarpalli division. Kavach is a technology that allows two trains to never collide. It is the cheapest system in the world. Railways wants to achieve zero accident target. The shield is designed for this purpose and to prevent accidental damage. Due to this technology, if the digital system sees a red signal or any other malfunction or human error, the train stops at the spot. Once this system is implemented, it will cost Rs 50 lakh per km. It costs around Rs 2 crore worldwide.

When a train passes a signal where it is not allowed to go, it sends a danger signal. If the loco pilot fails to stop the train, the brakes of the train are applied automatically by the 'KAvach' technology and the train survives any accident. The technology works on high frequency radio communications, the official said. In addition, it is compatible with SIL-4 (System Integrity Level-4), which is the highest level of safety technology, a senior railway official said. This shield system was announced in this year's budget.