Video Captures Untimely Death of Sweet Shop Employee

A shocking incident has taken place in Agra. 25-year-old Jasveer alias Veeru was working in a sweet shop in Agra but suddenly collapsed. As he fell, one of his companions came forward to pick him up but Jasveer did not move.

Jasveer's friends rushed him to the hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead after examination. Jasveer is said to have died due to a heart attack. But the real reason behind Jasveer's death will be known only after the autopsy report.

Jasveer's sudden death has come as a shock to his friends and family. The incident took place in Kamla Nagar police station area of Agra. The CCTV footage of this incident has now come to light. In this, Jasveer is seen working in a sweet shop while talking with his friends and suddenly falls down. Police are further investigating the matter.