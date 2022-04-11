VIDEO! Cattle Smugglers throw cows out of truck after police chase

A shocking incident of cows being thrown on the road from a moving truck has taken place in Gurugram, Haryana. Cattle Smugglers pushed the cows out of the truck to overturn the police car that was chasing them. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Saturday night. In the viral video, a truck is seen speeding on the road. One cow after another is being pushed on the road from this truck.

Police are chasing the truck in a movie style. Cattle Smugglers were caught after a 22 km chase. Police have arrested 5 people. Cattle Smugglers were throwing cows out of speeding truck to cause accident to the chasing police vehicle. But the chase did not stop. So the two smugglers jumped down from the flyover. Their limbs have been fractured. The accused are Ballu, Taslim, Papa, Shaheed and Khalid. These people are from Noah in Mewat.

Police had received information that 6-7 cows were being smuggled from Sector 29. After that, blockade was imposed, said Rajiv Deswal, DCP, Crime Branch. After the police retreated, the accused started throwing cows from the speeding truck on the road. This hurt the cows. They are currently undergoing treatment. One pistol and one live cartridge have been seized from the accused.