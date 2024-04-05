Video clip showing sloth bear getting chased by tiger thrills netizens

Pilibhit (UP), April 5 A video, captured by wildlife photographer Siddharth Singh, and shared on X by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on April 3, has sent the internet into a tizzy.

The video clip shows a sloth bear sprinting for its life as a tiger chases it, while tourists watch anxiously from the safety of their safari vehicles.

The encounter was captured in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Nearly 15 seconds after the bear passes, the tiger is seen bounding across the road in its pursuit, sending tourists on a safari into a frenzy.

Ramesh Pandey said: "Tiger chasing a sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Jungles never cease to amaze us.”

The video went viral with around 52k views and social media users expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

A section of the internet even termed the scene as "Real-life Jungle Book stuff right there."

It left wildlife enthusiasts both thrilled and humbled by the wonders of forest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor