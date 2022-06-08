VIDEO! Elderly woman beaten to death, incident captured on camera

In Kishangarh, Ajmer, an elderly woman was beaten by some people mistaking her for a witch. An elderly woman named Suvadevi had left from her house for morning walk. A short distance away was the house of a man named Buddharam Meghwal. He came out and called the woman a witch. Not only that, but then he grabbed her hair and beat her to death. The elderly woman sustained facial injuries in the incident. After the incident, when the relatives of the elderly woman came to know about this, they reached Kishangarh city police station and filed a case against the culprits.

An elderly woman was allegedly called a witch and beated in the limits of Madanganj police station in Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The matter came to light after a full video of the incident came to light. The elderly woman from Tulsi Bhavan, Azad Nagar, Madanganj, was out for a walk in the morning when she was harassed by a family living there. The son of the elderly victim has lodged a complaint against the accused at Madanganj police station. A case has been registered against accused Buddharam Meghwal and his family members.