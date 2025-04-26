VIDEO: Maharashtra Couple Celebrates Anniversary in Pahalgam Days After Terror Attack, Says...

A couple from Maharashtra celebrated their wedding anniversary in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, just days after a terrorist attack left 26 people dead in the region. The attack on April 22 shook the area, causing widespread fear and a sharp decline in tourism. Following the attack, around 90 percent of tourists canceled their bookings, and many attempted to leave the Kashmir valley. Tourists are rushing to Srinagar to catch flights home, creating a climate of fear among locals. Despite the tension, some tourists have begun to return. Visitors from across the country enjoyed the natural beauty of the area, including the couple from Maharashtra, who used their visit to convey a message of hope.

VIDEO | Pahalgam: Just days after the terror attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, Maharashtra couple Sushant and Preeti celebrated their wedding anniversary in the town.



They said they chose to visit Pahalgam to send a message that life is returning to… pic.twitter.com/2QxWGDbYIU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2025

They said they chose to visit Pahalgam to send a message that life is returning to normal and urged people across the country to experience Kashmir’s beauty and the warm hospitality of its people. "We came here to celebrate our wedding anniversary. It felt very nice to be here. The locals are very kind and have treated us very well. Everything is normal now. There is no difficulty here. When the attack happened, we were in Srinagar. At that time, we cancelled our trip to Pahalgam. But later we thought we should visit and see the situation for ourselves. Now we can tell everyone that it is safe to travel here," the couple said.

Tourist vehicles from Srinagar and other districts began arriving in Pahalgam early on Saturday. By afternoon, the valley was bustling with visitors.

"I know Pahalgam may have been removed from many tourist lists. But I encourage everyone to include it again and visit. There is no need to fear. If you don't come, you will regret missing out on Pahalgam," a tourist said.

In recent years, Kashmir's tourism industry had seen a strong recovery, aided by government efforts. However, the attack has dealt a significant blow to the sector, and several popular tourist spots are now deserted. Jammu and Kashmir's economy heavily relies on tourism. Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, taxis, and pony operators, have experienced a drop in income, with some estimating losses of 30 to 50 percent.