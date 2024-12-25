VIDEO: Man Takes Early Retirement to Care for Ailing Wife in Rajasthan's Kota, She Dies at His Farewell Party

A government employee’s farewell celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when his wife died in front of him during the event. The incident, which took place in Kota, Rajasthan, was captured in a disturbing video that has since surfaced online.

Devendra Sandal, a manager at Central Warehousing Corporation, had decided to take voluntary retirement three years early to care for his wife, Tina, who had been suffering from heart problems. Tina passed away during his farewell party.

The video shows a cheerful atmosphere with guests gathered around a table adorned with rose petals. Devendra and Tina are seen wearing garlands, celebrating what was supposed to be a joyful occasion. However, the mood shifted when Tina told her husband, "Mujhe chakkar aa rahe hain (I am feeling dizzy)," before she leaned back into her chair. Devendra attempts to comfort her by massaging her back and asks others to bring water.

Despite her efforts to smile for the camera, Tina collapses face-first onto the table, her body falling on the rose petals. Devendra quickly stands up to help, but it was too late. Tina was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.