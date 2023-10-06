Video of aarti in sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple posted

Ayodhya (UP) Oct 6 (AINS) The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT) has put out a video of aarti being performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple where a ‘Ram Dhwaj’ is presently installed.

A bhajan ‘Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu’ plays in the background as a priest is seen performing aarti.

The 35 second video focuses on the Ram Djhwaj that has been erected at the spot where the idol of Ram Lalla will finally be installed.

The video was posted on Thursday.

