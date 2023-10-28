Video of elderly woman being tortured goes viral in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 28 Videos show a 73-year-old woman being tortured and mercilessly thrashed by her son, daughter-in-law and also her grandson has gone viral in Punjab.

The son, works as a lawyer, has been arrested based on evidence from a CCTV camera that he himself had installed in his mother's room.​

Before his arrest, the lawyer said that he had been serving his mother.

Asha Rani stayed in Punjab's Ropar with her son, daughter and daughter-in-law. Her husband had died of a heart attack and she had told her daughter, Deepshikha, that her son, Ankur Verma and his wife, Sudha assault her.

The daughter managed to get hold of footage from the CCTV camera installed in Asha Rani's room and was stunned by what she saw.

A video shows the victim's grandson pouring water on Asha Rani's mattress and then complaining to his parents that she had wet the bed.

Ankur and Sudha are seen coming to investigate and Ankur is then seen assaulting the woman as she lies on the bed. He punches her back, slaps her repeatedly and alternates between the two, all while appearing to be screaming at her. This goes on for nearly a minute.

Ankur leaves and Sudha and the grandson are then seen coming into the room. Sudha points and says something and Ankur walks in again, holds his mother by the hair and jolts her head repeatedly. He is seen slapping her and punching her head; while he does this his wife and son leave the room but he keeps assaulting his mother.

Based on a complaint by Deepshikha, a police team and some people from an NGO reached Asha Rani's house and rescued her on Saturday.

During the rescue, Ankur said that he had been serving his mother, who "wasn't in the right mental state".

