Video of man carrying dead body of daughter on shoulders goes viral, probe ordered

A video from Chhattisgarh's Surguja district is currently going viral. In this video, a man is seen carrying his daughter's body on his shoulders. After this viral video came to light, people are expressing their anger over this incident pointing out the ignorance of the administration. The hospital has denied the allegations. Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo has ordered an inquiry.

According to officials, a girl died at the community health center in Lakhanpur village on Friday morning and her body was taken into custody by the girl's father before the ambulance reached there. According to the information received, the deceased was identified as Surekha, a resident of Amdala village. In the morning, her father Ishwar Das brought his sick daughter to Lakhanpur CHC.

The girl's oxygen level was close to 60, officials said. According to family members, the girl had been suffering from fever for the past few days. The Rural Medical Assistant (RMA) present at the hospital, Dr. Vinod Bhargava said that treatment had started on the girl, but her condition was already very bad, after which it gradually got worse. She died at around 7.30 am during treatment.

He said that after the girl's death, her family members were told that hearse would arrive soon but the girl's father had taken possession of her body before the ambulance arrived. On the other hand, this video is going hugely viral on social media. On the one hand, people are angry over the administration's negligence.