Video of Victim Shubham Dwivedi Shows Him Playing Cards and Enjoying in Hotel Room a Day Before Pahalgam Terror Attack

A video of Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur, was saying would defeat everyone was killed by a terrorist in the Pahalgam terror attack after the terrorist opened fire at a group of tourists, claiming the lives of 28 people and injuring several others, which is called one of the biggest terrorist attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Newlywed couple, Shubham and his wife, were on vacation in Kashmir when this tragedy struck them. A day before the attack, a video was shared by his wife, in which he and others are playing a card game, lunging with loved ones in a hotel room. The couple got married on February 12 this year.

Saurabh Dwivedi, the cousin brother of Shubha, said that the attackers opened fire after asking the victims for their names. "Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals... We have received information that the body will be released after 2-3 days after completing all the procedures."

A video from a hotel room is now going viral on social media. Shubham is seen happy and cheerful while sharing laughter with close ones. He can be heard saying, “Main Sabko Hara dunga (I will defeat everyone).”

Meanwhile, Indian Army forces with Jammu and Kashmir Police thwarted a fresh infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (Loc) by Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorists in Uri, and two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday morning, April 23.