Video: Rare Yellow Frogs Spotted After Heavy Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's Atmakur

Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall and this continuous rainfall brought a puddle on Kabela street and has become home to over 100 bright yellow frogs. Locals are amazed to see more than 100 bright yellow frogs croaking and jumping in the shallow sparking curiosity about their origin and unusual coloration. These beautiful creaters are Indian bullfrogs which live in ponds, fields and other wet, muddy environments during monsoon.

Unexpected appearance in Atmakur has created excitement and interest in local biodiversity, offering local a versatility of nature. During the monsoon breeding season, males transform into a vibrant yellow to attract females, establish territory, and deter rivals.

These frogs are among India's largest amphibians and play a vital role in regulating rural and agricultural ecosystems as voracious predators of insects, reptiles, rodents, and even small birds.

