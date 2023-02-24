Video shoot on railway track turns fatal, two youths die after being hit by train in Delhi

Two youths were run over by a train while filming on a mobile phone at railway tracks near Kanti Nagar flyover in the national capital, Delhi Police said.

The deceased youngsters have been identified as Vansh Sharma, 23, a 3rd year BTech student, and Monu, 20, a salesman. Both of them hailed from Kanti Nagar Extension, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 22 and the police received the information at around 4.35 pm at the Shahdara police station, Old Delhi Railway station.

Following the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem examination.

The police said that the bodies were shifted to GTB Hospital mortuary and preserved in GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Their mobiles were also found on the track.

"On inquiry, it was found that the deceased used to shoot short films on mobile and came to railway tracks to make live videos. Their mobiles were also found on the track," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

