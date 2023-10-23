Video showing IAS officer offering shawl, his chair in office goes viral

New Delhi, Oct 23 A video of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Lakshya Singhal, currently posted as District Magistrate of South West Delhi, went viral on social media on Monday, showing him welcoming a priest and allowing to sit on his official chair.

In the viral video, Singhal is seen warmly welcoming the priest with both of his hands folded. He is also seen giving a shawl to the priest and making him sit on the District Magistrate's official chair.

However, the Delhi government and the Lt Governor office are yet to confirm if they have taken note of the viral video.

Singhal is an IAS officer belonging to the 2019 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The authenticity of the video has also not been verified and it is yet to be known when the video was shot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor