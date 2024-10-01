VIDEO: Woman Thwarts Burglary Attempt at Her Home in Amritsar; Armed Robbers Flee Empty-Handed

Amritsar, Punjab (October 1, 2024): A burglary attempt in the Verka area of Amritsar was thwarted by the quick thinking of a woman on Thursday. Three masked robbers attempted to loot the residence during the day, but fled empty-handed after she bravely locked the door and shouted for help.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the suspects scaled the wall and entered the house of Jagjit Jeweller, a local goldsmith, who was away at his shop at the time. The woman, realizing that the robbers had entered, quickly locked the door and screamed for help. Her actions caused the robbers to panic and flee the scene.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage installed inside the house. The woman, along with her children, managed to escape unharmed. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the incident, and no arrests have been made yet.