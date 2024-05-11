Videos of three abducted car dealers tortured with electric shocks to private parts go viral in Karnataka; 7 arrested

Yadgir, May 11 The Karnataka police have arrested seven persons for the brutal torture of three kidnapped second-hand car dealers in Kalaburagi district of the state on Saturday.

Horrifying videos, which went viral on social media, show the kidnappers administering electric shocks to the victims' private parts. The victims, were in a nude state.

The arrested abductors have been identified as Imran Patel, Mohammad Matheen a.k.a Steel Matheen, Mohammad Zia Ul Hussain, Mohammad Afzal Sheik, Hussain Sheik, Ramesh, and Sagar. The gang reportedly includes others, and the police have launched a hunt for them.

The victims lodged a complaint with the Vishwavidyalaya police station in Kalaburagi on May 5 at 9:30 p.m., complaining that they were kidnapped while showing a second-hand car to the accused on May 4.

The victims were held captive at an isolated location, assaulted with sticks, and extorted for money. The accused tortured the victims, demanding more money. The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter.

