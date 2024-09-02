Videos of Trinamool minister, leader making adverse comments against RG Kar protesters go viral

Kolkata, Sep 2 Two videos have gone viral since Monday morning allegedly showing a Trinamool Cabinet minister and a local ruling party leader making adverse comments about the people protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

In one of the videos West Bengal Minister incharge for North Bengal Development, Udayan Guha, can be heard telling party workers at a public meeting to retaliate.

“Some political parties are trying to do politics over the RG Kar incident. If they sting once, we will have to sting five times. If they leave a single tooth-mark, we will have to leave five teeth-marks,” Guha reportedly said at the public meeting at Dinhata on Sunday night, a video of which had gone viral.

IANS, however, could not cross-check the authenticity of the videos.

In the other viral video, a local Trinamool Congress leader from Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district, Atish Sarkar can be seen giving similar threats and making objectionable comments.

In the video he could allegedly be heard threatening to circulate morphed pictures of the mothers and sisters of the protestors who malign the image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the name of protests.

“Remember, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advised us to hiss at times. If we start hissing, you will not be able to come out of your houses,” he was allegedly heard saying at a public meeting in his locality.

According to the BJP’s state President in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, such comments prove the extent of the lumpen culture that has gripped the ruling dispensation.

Till the time of the filing of the report, there was no reaction from the Trinamool Congress in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor